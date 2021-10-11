DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous flatex next 3.0 improves usability and information access on Germany's most modern trading app 11.10.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Intuitive access to relevant information is key to further retailise capital market access

- New functionalities leverage crowd knowledge and behaviour of the flatex community for the individual benefit of our customers

- Rapid and continuous expansion with additional features planned over the next quarters

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest and fastest growing retail online broker, started the next evolution of its online brokerage app. Launched first at flatex, its leading brand in Germany, the company leverages crowd knowledge and behaviour to provide more relevant and targeted information to individual customers, enabling them to make better informed investment decisions.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG, says: "Intuitive access to relevant information is crucial in every investment decision. With the current overflow of news and data, it is more important than ever to smartly filter through the noise and to focus on what really matters for personal investment decisions. The new functionalities of the flatex app will be the first in the market to provide our customers with just that. At flatexDEGIRO, we feel responsible for making trading more simple, more informed and more secure for our customers and inspire them to take ownership of their financial future. For us, this is another important milestone in our mission to retailise capital markets for private investors."

New features that allow a higher degree of customization and active information about relevant news via push notifications are currently being developed. The addition of this intuitive user interface to the existing desktop version and the international rollout in Europe are already well advanced in the company's project pipeline.