checkAd

DGAP-News flatex next 3.0 improves usability and information access on Germany's most modern trading app

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.10.2021, 08:30  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
flatex next 3.0 improves usability and information access on Germany's most modern trading app

11.10.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatex next 3.0 improves usability and information access on Germany's most modern trading app

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu flatexDEGIRO!
Short
Basispreis 19,57€
Hebel 11,52
Ask 1,63
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 15,85€
Hebel 7,67
Ask 2,32
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Intuitive access to relevant information is key to further retailise capital market access

- New functionalities leverage crowd knowledge and behaviour of the flatex community for the individual benefit of our customers

- Rapid and continuous expansion with additional features planned over the next quarters

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest and fastest growing retail online broker, started the next evolution of its online brokerage app. Launched first at flatex, its leading brand in Germany, the company leverages crowd knowledge and behaviour to provide more relevant and targeted information to individual customers, enabling them to make better informed investment decisions.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG, says: "Intuitive access to relevant information is crucial in every investment decision. With the current overflow of news and data, it is more important than ever to smartly filter through the noise and to focus on what really matters for personal investment decisions. The new functionalities of the flatex app will be the first in the market to provide our customers with just that. At flatexDEGIRO, we feel responsible for making trading more simple, more informed and more secure for our customers and inspire them to take ownership of their financial future. For us, this is another important milestone in our mission to retailise capital markets for private investors."

New features that allow a higher degree of customization and active information about relevant news via push notifications are currently being developed. The addition of this intuitive user interface to the existing desktop version and the international rollout in Europe are already well advanced in the company's project pipeline.

Seite 1 von 3
flatexDEGIRO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: FinTech Group AG - der neue Internethighflyer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News flatex next 3.0 improves usability and information access on Germany's most modern trading app DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous flatex next 3.0 improves usability and information access on Germany's most modern trading app 11.10.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das mittelbare Mutterunternehmen der WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, erzielt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG setzt Angebotspreis für geplante Kapitalerhöhung auf EUR 2,55 fest
DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., the indirect parent company of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, reaches agreement on ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das Mutterkonzern der ADLER Real Estate AG, schließt Absichtserklärung über ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. schließt Absichtserklärung über Portfoliotransaktion mit 15.350 Wohneinheiten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung über den Erwerb von Immobilien der Adler ...
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:30 UhrDGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands modernster Online-Brokerage-App
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
06.10.21DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.10.21DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.10.21DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.10.21DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.10.21DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.10.21DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.10.21DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.10.21DGAP-News: First security trade in space: flatexDEGIRO launches trading platform experiment on ESA satellite
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten