DGAP-News The NAGA Group AG: NAGA reports record quarter with 157% growth YoY: Close to USD 21 million in group revenue and USD 5.2 million preliminary EBITDA in Q3 2021

11.10.2021 / 08:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


- 157% revenue growth compared to Q3 2020

- Record growth for eleventh quarter in a row

- Total revenue for 2021 already over USD 48 million

- Trading revenues from cryptocurrencies increased significantly

Hamburg, October 11, 2021 - NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, has announced its unaudited preliminary group figures for the 3rd quarter of 2021.

NAGA delivers record growth for the eleventh quarter in a row. In the third quarter of 2021, preliminary consolidated group revenue increased by 157% to around USD 21 million compared to USD 8 million in Q3 2020. Compared to the record quarter Q2 2021 (USD 15 million), NAGA was able to increase revenues by another 38%.

The strong growth is underlined by a preliminary unaudited record EBITDA of USD 5.2 million, a growth of 125% compared to Q3 2020 (USD 2.3 million).

Trading in cryptocurrencies is growing particularly strongly. Around 15% of total sales in 2021 can be attributed to digital currencies, which represents a growth of over 600% compared to the same period in 2020.

"We are extremely pleased with our Q3 numbers, which are a result of our effective growth strategy. At the beginning of the second quarter we scaled our marketing efforts considerably. Our marketing spend per new client is recouped within only 4.5 months, becoming highly profitable thereafter. Consequently, we will further accelerate our marketing activities in the next quarters to maintain the current momentum going into 2022. We feel well equipped to continue our growth trajectory, especially with the successful capital increase priced in September. In addition, we will accelerate our geographic expansion." says Benjamin Bilski, founder and CEO, commenting on the trading update.

DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: NAGA meldet Rekordquartal mit 157% Wachstum zum Vorjahr: Rund EUR 18 Mio. Umsatz und EUR 4,5 Mio. vorläufiges EBITDA in Q3 2021
DGAP-DD: The NAGA Group AG deutsch
Naga Group: Angermayer bringt Aktie in Schwung
Naga Group: Angermeyer steigt ein - Kapitalerhöhung
The NAGA Group AG: Apeiron Investment Group von Christian Angermayer und Fosun bündeln Kräfte, um NAGA Wachstum weiter voranzutreiben
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: Christian Angermayer's Apeiron Investment Group and Fosun join forces to further drive NAGA growth
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: Apeiron Investment Group von Christian Angermayer und Fosun bündeln Kräfte, um NAGA Wachstum weiter voranzutreiben
DGAP-Adhoc: The NAGA Group AG: NAGA FÜHRT KAPITALERHÖHUNG MIT EINEM BRUTTOERLÖS VON 22,7 MILLIONEN EURO DURCH
DGAP-Adhoc: The NAGA Group AG: NAGA RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 22.7 MILLION
