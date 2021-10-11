DGAP-Adhoc SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: Early partial conversion of the convertible bond
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Bond
Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Explanatory Note
SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on traceable, responsibly sourced battery metals - the metals and minerals whose demand is driven by sustainable
next-generation technologies. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please
visit: www.sunmirror.com.
Press contact
edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann/Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-53
sunmirror@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44
60322 Frankfurt/Main
11-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SunMirror AG
|Steinhauserstrasse 74
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@sunmirror.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.sunmirror.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0396131929
|WKN:
|A2JCKK
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1239658
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1239658 11-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare