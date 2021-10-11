SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: Early partial conversion of the convertible bond

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Bond

Zug, Switzerland: 11 October 2021 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), a exploration company specialising in mineral resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals powering future industries, has announced that a portion of its convertible bond with a maturity date of 30 May 2022 and an equivalent value of approximately USD 7.1 million will be converted into new shares of SunMirror AG with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each ahead of schedule. Based on the conversion price of CHF 70 per share, this equates to the issue of 95,100 new bearer shares. The new shares are entitled to dividends from 1 July 2020 on. This conversion now increases the number of shares to a total of 2,095,100. The total outstanding nominal amount of the convertible bond after this partial conversion is approximately USD 2.9 million.