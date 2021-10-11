checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: Early partial conversion of the convertible bond

11-Oct-2021 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

SunMirror AG: Early partial conversion of the convertible bond

Zug, Switzerland: 11 October 2021 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), a exploration company specialising in mineral resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals powering future industries, has announced that a portion of its convertible bond with a maturity date of 30 May 2022 and an equivalent value of approximately USD 7.1 million will be converted into new shares of SunMirror AG with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each ahead of schedule. Based on the conversion price of CHF 70 per share, this equates to the issue of 95,100 new bearer shares. The new shares are entitled to dividends from 1 July 2020 on. This conversion now increases the number of shares to a total of 2,095,100. The total outstanding nominal amount of the convertible bond after this partial conversion is approximately USD 2.9 million.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Explanatory Note

SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on traceable, responsibly sourced battery metals - the metals and minerals whose demand is driven by sustainable next-generation technologies. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

Press contact
edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann/Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-53
sunmirror@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44
60322 Frankfurt/Main

 

Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1239658

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1239658  11-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

