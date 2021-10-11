checkAd

Quadient’s Cloud-based Customer Journey Mapping Named Leader by Independent Research Firm

Paris, October 11, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces it has been recognized as a Technology Leader in a new analysis of the global customer journey mapping (CJM) market. The SPARK Matrix: Customer Journey Mapping (CJM), 2021 study from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a competitive analysis of the global CJM market and ranks leading CJM vendors. The study concluded that Quadient’s CJM SaaS-based solution, Inspire Journey, is distinguished by its approach of providing a CJM tool designed for customer communication portfolio management, connecting often ignored touchpoints in customer experience (CX) strategies.

Quadient's key technology differentiators and continued efforts in providing a 3-in-1 CJM solution to offer mapping, analytics and CX orchestration capabilities delivers a strong customer ownership experience to its clients,” said Priyanka Panhale, analyst with Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Quadient has a unique approach of combining customer communications management (CCM) and CJM capabilities, the ability to cater CX specific requirements of large to small size organizations across various industry verticals, a sophisticated technology platform and comprehensive functional capabilities. The company is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global customer journey mapping market.”

Quadient is continuously investing in its leading, cloud-based suite of solutions that combine the benefits of automation and artificial intelligence while simplifying workflows, enabling internal stakeholders to collaborate better and offer consistent experiences across the entire customer journey. Inspire Journey is part of Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation solutions, which are bringing together CCM, CJM, document automation, accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP).

Being recognized as a leader in the SPARK Matrix continues to validate Quadient’s efforts to help businesses easily build customer journey maps that are actionable and modified in real time to enhance the overall customer experience,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Intelligent Communication Automation at Quadient. “Inspire Journey together with the other cloud-based solutions in our software portfolio are meeting the needs of businesses to offer simplified yet powerful and integrated omnichannel customer communications that maximize the value of their CX initiatives.”

To download a complimentary copy of the SPARK Matrix report, visit: www.quadient.com/resources/quadient-named-leader-spark-matrixtm-customer-journey-mapping.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

