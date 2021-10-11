checkAd

GOGL - Sale of two Panamax vessels and agreement to construct four Kamsarmax vessels

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 08:30  |  16   |   |   

Golden Ocean Group Limited (Nasdaq and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest listed dry bulk shipowners, today announces the sale of two older Panamax vessels, Golden Opportunity and Golden Endurer, and an agreement to construct four Kamsarmax vessels.

The aggregate sale price of the vessels is $37.2 million, and the Company expects to record gain from sale of approximately $4.9 million in Q3 2021 and $5.0 million in Q4 2021 and receive net cash proceed of approximately $22.2 million in Q4. The net cash proceeds will fund close to half of the estimated required equity for the Kamsarmax vessels. The balance will be funded through cash on hand and long-term debt financing to be secured closer to delivery.

The four Kamsarmax vessels are 85,000 dwt ECO-type and are being constructed at the leading Chinese shipyard where the Company currently has three vessels under construction with the same design, giving added benefits in terms of building supervision and subsequently operating efficiency for sister vessels. The vessels will be delivered to the Company in the third and fourth quarter of 2023.

Ulrik Andersen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS commented:

"Golden Ocean is committed to maintaining one of the largest and most modern fleet in the industry through our fleet renewal and expansion program and positioning the Company to generate significant cash flows in what we believe is a fundamentally strong dry bulk market outlook. These transactions not only expand our fleet size, but they also continue to improve the fuel efficiency of the fleet, ensuring best-in-class performance at a reduced carbon footprint. Importantly, the newbuild vessels are dual-fuel ready, which provides the Company with the flexibility to evaluate alternatives as the visibility of future emissions-related regulations and technology improves.

Golden Ocean will be offsetting a portion of the cost to construct the new vessels with the net proceeds of the sale of two older less efficient vessels done at attractive prices. The Company will continue to assess opportunities to divest older tonnage at currently attractive levels. Golden Ocean will thereby be able to continue to improve its fleet composition without impacting its dividend capacity.“

October 11, 2021

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

For further queries, please contact:

Ulrik Andersen: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 53

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Forward-looking statements:

This release and any materials distributed in connection with this release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.


 

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GOGL - Sale of two Panamax vessels and agreement to construct four Kamsarmax vessels Golden Ocean Group Limited (Nasdaq and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest listed dry bulk shipowners, today announces the sale of two older Panamax vessels, Golden Opportunity and Golden Endurer, and an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Barrick Commissions Africa’s First PhotonAssay Laboratory
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
Basilea präsentiert auf ANE-Konferenz präklinische Daten zur Synergie von Derazantinib und ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...