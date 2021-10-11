Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 51/2021 – 11 OCTOBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to
be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|101,039
|797.10
|80,538,513.03
|4 October 2021
|3,500
|771.10
|2,698,853.85
|5 October 2021
|3,500
|770.85
|2,697,990.75
|6 October 2021
|3,500
|780.56
|2,731,965.25
|7 October 2021
|3,500
|799.35
|2,797,721.50
|8 October 2021
|3,500
|799.63
|2,798,706.05
|Accumulated under the program
|118,539
|795.21
|94,263,750.43
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 675,838 shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
