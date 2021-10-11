COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 51/2021 – 11 OCTOBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 101,039 797.10 80,538,513.03 4 October 2021 3,500 771.10 2,698,853.85 5 October 2021 3,500 770.85 2,697,990.75 6 October 2021 3,500 780.56 2,731,965.25 7 October 2021 3,500 799.35 2,797,721.50 8 October 2021 3,500 799.63 2,798,706.05 Accumulated under the program 118,539 795.21 94,263,750.43

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 675,838 shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

