DGAP-News MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in Alzheimer's Disease

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in Alzheimer's Disease

11.10.2021 / 08:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release
Planegg/Munich, Germany, October 11, 2021

MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in Alzheimer's Disease

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that its licensing partner Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) received Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for gantenerumab, an anti-amyloid beta antibody developed for subcutaneous administration, for the treatment of people living with Alzheimer's disease (AD). This designation is based on data showing that gantenerumab significantly reduced brain amyloid plaque, a pathological hallmark of AD, in the ongoing SCarlet RoAD and Marguerite RoAD open-label extension trials, as well as other studies. Learnings from these studies have been incorporated into the optimised design of two ongoing parallel, global, placebo-controlled and randomised Phase III trials, GRADUATE 1 and 2. Roche is evaluating the safety and efficacy of gantenerumab in these two pivotal trials with more than 2,000 participants for more than two years. The trials are expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

The FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation is a process designed to expedite the development and review of drug candidates that are intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions with preliminary evidence that indicates they may demonstrate a substantial improvement over available therapies that have received full FDA approval.

Gantenerumab is an investigational IgG1 antibody designed to bind to aggregated forms of beta-amyloid and remove brain amyloid plaques, a pathological hallmark of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The fully human monoclonal antibody was generated by MorphoSys using its proprietary HuCAL antibody technology. Under the terms of the licencing agreement, Roche is fully responsible for the clinical development and potential commercialisation of gantenerumab.

Disclaimer

