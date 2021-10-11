As part of its effort for continuous progress and sustainable development, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) announces deployment of an innovative technology developed by Qnergy, to significantly reduce methane emissions related to its operations on the Barnett gas field in the United States.

An innovative and efficient technology

The solution proposed by Qnergy uses a technology allowing to convert methane powered instrumentation to compressed air powered instrumentation, thus eliminating the release of methane to the atmosphere during the process.

During a successful pilot project at the Barnett site in March 2021, Qnergy’s technology proved to be reliable, simple to install and easy to operate, allowing to eliminate up to 98% of the methane venting emissions related to instruments using natural gas.

Following successful additional tests, TotalEnergies has decided to install this new technology by deploying 100 units on the Barnett field in 2021 and 2022. The deployment of 300 additional units throughout the field will reduce methane venting emissions from pneumatic devices by approximately 7,000 tons a year by end 2024.

From now on, new developments on the Barnett field and across the Company will be designed without instruments using natural gas.

“To fully play its role in the energy transition, notably as a substitute for coal, the integrated natural gas chain must limit its methane emissions as much as possible. We have successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of Qnergy’s technology on the Barnett field. By immediately deploying this technology on our US onshore operations, we are actively demonstrating our commitment to reducing our own methane emissions by 20% between 2020 and 2025,” said Carole Le Gall, Senior Vice President Sustainability & Climate at TotalEnergies.

Ory Zik, CEO of Qnergy, declared: “We are thrilled to support TotalEnergies’ global effort to eliminate methane emissions from the natural gas supply chain. This 100-unit deployment is one of the largest projects in the pneumatic devices sector. It marks the beginning of a new scale of emission mitigation across this sector.”

Reducing methane emissions is a priority for TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies’ performance in reducing methane emissions is one of the best in the industry. The company has cut its emissions by close to 50% since 2010, through actions focused on different sources – such as flaring, venting and fugitive emissions – and by complying with stringent design standards for new projects to ensure that methane emissions are close to zero. The Company has already reduced routine flaring by more than 90% since 2010 and has pledged to eliminate the practice by 2030.