Eurobank Sells Portion of Mexico NPE Portfolio to doValue Group

Autor: PLX AI
11.10.2021   

  • (PLX AI) – Eurobank Holdings and doValue Group enter into Mexico transaction on a portion of NPE portfolio.
  • Agreement for the sale of a portion of mezzanine and junior securitization notes of the €5.2 billion nominal value (€3.2 billion gross book value) multi-asset NPE portfolio of Eurobank and for the ongoing servicing of the portfolio by doValue Group
  • The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31, 2021 subject to certain conditions
  • Τhe loans of the Mexico securitization will be reclassified as Held for Sale in Q3
  • The completion of the sale of Mexico notes and the derecognition of Mexico loans will take place in Q4, subject to the completion of the transaction and after having received all necessary approvals
  • The transaction will have no material impact on the regulatory capital ratios of Eurobank and, post-closing, its NPE ratio is expected to stand at 7.3%


Wertpapier


