Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has been selected by Paltel Group, Palestine’s leading telecommunications company, to upgrade and develop parts of its network and infrastructure through the installation of a simplified and space/power-conscious network to deliver fixed and mobile services for its business and residential subscriber bases.

Paltel Group has consolidated its ongoing co-operation with Juniper, in a strategic move whereby the two organizations will be working together to design and deploy this cutting-edge infrastructure. Paltel and its mobile arm, JAWWAL, are increasingly focused on the quality of digital experience for their users through delivering innovative new services regularly for domestic and international customers across voice, data and video. This partnership is part of their continuous work to meet their objective of delivering these optimal experiences at scale while managing operational costs and space/consumption limitations.