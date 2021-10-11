Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2021 E-scooter Sales Volume Update

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provides its e-scooter sales volume results for the third quarter 2021.



3Q 2021 3Q 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 China Market 392,112 245,293 782,784 434,568 International Markets 4,967 5,596 16,942 16,619 Total 397,079 250,889 799,726 451,187

In the third quarter of 2021, NIU sold 397,079 e-scooters, representing a 58.3% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooters sold in China market reached 392,112, representing a 59.9% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 4,967, representing a decrease of 11.2% year-over-year. The volume is compared on a year-over-year basis instead of on a quarter-over-quarter basis due to strong seasonality in e-scooter market.

The growth in China market was mainly driven by retail network expansion and promotion activities. The Company continued fast retail network expansion and added 320 new stores in China during the third quarter 2021. There were 2,686 NIU stores in China at the end of September. The Company also provided sales discounts for selected models during the third quarter to attract new customers to adopt e-scooters for urban commute and encourage replacement of outdated and non-compliant e-scooters.

The decrease of number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was mainly caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe during the third quarter and the ongoing difficulties in ocean freight shipping. With the successful product launch of kick-scooter, KQi3, the Company received the order of more than 15,000 units during the third quarter and started to deliver in September. 497 kick-scooters were included in the sales volume from international markets in the third quarter and the remaining orders will be shipped soon.