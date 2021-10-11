checkAd

Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2021 E-scooter Sales Volume Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 09:00  |  28   |   |   

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provides its e-scooter sales volume results for the third quarter 2021.

  3Q 2021   3Q 2020   YTD 2021   YTD 2020
China Market 392,112   245,293   782,784   434,568
International Markets 4,967   5,596   16,942   16,619
Total 397,079   250,889   799,726   451,187

In the third quarter of 2021, NIU sold 397,079 e-scooters, representing a 58.3% year-over-year growth.   The number of e-scooters sold in China market reached 392,112, representing a 59.9% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 4,967, representing a decrease of 11.2% year-over-year.   The volume is compared on a year-over-year basis instead of on a quarter-over-quarter basis due to strong seasonality in e-scooter market.

The growth in China market was mainly driven by retail network expansion and promotion activities. The Company continued fast retail network expansion and added 320 new stores in China during the third quarter 2021. There were 2,686 NIU stores in China at the end of September.   The Company also provided sales discounts for selected models during the third quarter to attract new customers to adopt e-scooters for urban commute and encourage replacement of outdated and non-compliant e-scooters.

The decrease of number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was mainly caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe during the third quarter and the ongoing difficulties in ocean freight shipping.   With the successful product launch of kick-scooter, KQi3, the Company received the order of more than 15,000 units during the third quarter and started to deliver in September. 497 kick-scooters were included in the sales volume from international markets in the third quarter and the remaining orders will be shipped soon.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2021 E-scooter Sales Volume Update BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provides its e-scooter sales volume results for the third quarter 2021.  3Q …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
Basilea präsentiert auf ANE-Konferenz präklinische Daten zur Synergie von Derazantinib und ...
SIKA PROPOSES THE ELECTION OF LUCRÈCE FOUFOPOULOS-DE RIDDER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...