DNA Plc Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting

11.10.2021, 09:15  |  17   |   |   

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 OCTOBER 2021, 10:15 am EEST

DNA's Extraordinary General Meeting held on Monday, October 11, 2021, decided to elect the following persons as members of the Board of Directors: Jukka Leinonen, Birgitte Engebretsen, Gaute Simen Gravir, Nils Katla, Håvard Naustdal and Trine Rønningen.

Jukka Leinonen was elected Chair of the Board of Directors.

Additional information:
DNA’s Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers’ lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA’s customers are consistently among the world’s top users in mobile data. DNA has approximately 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2020, our net sales were EUR 934 million and we employ about 1600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics.  For more information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.






