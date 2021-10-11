DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 OCTOBER 2021, 10:15 am EEST

DNA's Extraordinary General Meeting held on Monday, October 11, 2021, decided to elect the following persons as members of the Board of Directors: Jukka Leinonen, Birgitte Engebretsen, Gaute Simen Gravir, Nils Katla, Håvard Naustdal and Trine Rønningen.

Jukka Leinonen was elected Chair of the Board of Directors.