Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic Autor: PLX AI | 11.10.2021, 09:18 | | 31 0 | 0 11.10.2021, 09:18 | (PLX AI) – Vestas shares slipped in early trading after analysts at Bank of America said consensus estimates were too optimistic for the company.Vestas price target cut to DKK 260 from DKK 282 at BofA, with buy reiteratedPrice inflation on raw … (PLX AI) – Vestas shares slipped in early trading after analysts at Bank of America said consensus estimates were too optimistic for the company.Vestas price target cut to DKK 260 from DKK 282 at BofA, with buy reiteratedPrice inflation on raw … (PLX AI) – Vestas shares slipped in early trading after analysts at Bank of America said consensus estimates were too optimistic for the company.

Vestas price target cut to DKK 260 from DKK 282 at BofA, with buy reiterated

Price inflation on raw materials and logistics challenges have affected wind turbine producers this year

Steel, the largest input cost for wind turbines, has seen a significant price increase

With low visibility, ongoing pressure in commodity markets and the logistics market, as well as lower onshore volume expectations for 2022-2024, BofA lowered its estimates for Vestas



