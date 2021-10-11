checkAd

Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic

Autor: PLX AI
11.10.2021, 09:18  |  31   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vestas shares slipped in early trading after analysts at Bank of America said consensus estimates were too optimistic for the company.Vestas price target cut to DKK 260 from DKK 282 at BofA, with buy reiteratedPrice inflation on raw …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas shares slipped in early trading after analysts at Bank of America said consensus estimates were too optimistic for the company.
  • Vestas price target cut to DKK 260 from DKK 282 at BofA, with buy reiterated
  • Price inflation on raw materials and logistics challenges have affected wind turbine producers this year
  • Steel, the largest input cost for wind turbines, has seen a significant price increase
  • With low visibility, ongoing pressure in commodity markets and the logistics market, as well as lower onshore volume expectations for 2022-2024, BofA lowered its estimates for Vestas
Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic (PLX AI) – Vestas shares slipped in early trading after analysts at Bank of America said consensus estimates were too optimistic for the company.Vestas price target cut to DKK 260 from DKK 282 at BofA, with buy reiteratedPrice inflation on raw …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stadler Rail Appeals ÖBB Decision to Rerun 186 Train Tender
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ørsted Signs New EUR 2 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
AstraZeneca Says AZD7442 Covid Treatment Successful in Phase 3 Trial
Netcompany Acquisition of Intrasoft Is Game Changer, Handelsbanken Says
Industrivarden Bought Sandvik, Volvo, Essity, Handelsbanken in First 9 Months
GALP Energia Q3 Production 128,200 Boepd
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Andritz Gets Order for 2 Fiber Preparation Systems for Insulation Material from Naturheld
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
Veoneers Agrees to Be Bought by Qualcomm & SSW at $37 per Share in $4.5 Billion Transaction
GN Store Nord's Acquisition of SteelSeries Likely Positive Catalyst After Guidance Cut, Nordea Says
Hexagon Purus Gets $2.1 Million Order from North America
Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook
Netcompany Confirms Exploring Acquisition of Intrasoft International
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:27 UhrJPMORGAN stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
06.10.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
06.10.21Vestas Falls as Kepler Is Increasingly Concerned About Onshore Margins Next Year
PLX AI | Analysen
05.10.21ROUNDUP: Windkraftbranche fordert mehr Tempo beim Offshore-Ausbau
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Windkraft-Branche:  Neue Regierung muss Offshore-Ausbau vorantreiben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Vestas Price Target Cut to DKK 265 from DKK 280 at SocGen
PLX AI | Analysen
04.10.21Vestas 2022 Consensus Is Too High Amid Rising Steel Prices, Nordea Says
PLX AI | Analysen
04.10.21JPMORGAN stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
01.10.21ASML: Nach dem Kursrutsch - kommt jetzt die Gegenbewegung? Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
01.10.21Vestas Falls 2% as Usual End-Quarter Flurry of Orders Falls Short
PLX AI | Analysen