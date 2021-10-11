checkAd

EO Charging Wins Tesco’s Home Delivery EV Charging Business

EO Charging (“EO”), a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (“EV”) fleets, has secured a landmark deal with Tesco to power its UK home delivery fleet of electric vans.

Tesco plans to have a fully electric delivery vehicle fleet by the end of 2028. This year, the business has already rolled out 30 electric vans, with plans in place for a further 150 in 2022.

As part of the first phase of the electrification programme, EO is supplying more than 200 AC fast chargers and 5 DC rapid chargers across five sites. The charging depots in Lakeside, Oxford, Glasgow (two sites) and Enfield will serve both day-to-day charging requirements as well as emergency cover in case of short turn-around times required for vehicles.

The partnership will see EO, whose fleet charging solutions are already used by some of the world’s leading corporations in the UK and Europe including Amazon, DHL, Go-Ahead and Uber, taking care of end-to-end electrification for Tesco. This includes upfront consultation to charging hardware, ongoing 24/7/365 support, maintenance, and onsite Service Level Agreement (SLA) for mission critical charging infrastructure.

Tesco’s charging infrastructure will be managed by EO Cloud – dedicated depot software that combines charge scheduling, site load management, vehicle telematics integration and energy data to reduce infrastructure installation costs and optimize fuel cost per vehicle.

Charlie Jardine, Founder & CEO at EO Charging, said:
 “Tesco is one of the largest and most important businesses in the UK so it’s a privilege to play a part in its transition to electric vehicles as part of its decarbonisation strategy. Our focus is now to help the business optimise its fleet performance and provide round the clock support and ongoing maintenance of their charging infrastructure.”

EO recently executed an operations and management programme covering several thousand AC chargers at more than 50 sites across six countries for one of its clients. As part of the charging programme, EO resolved any Europe-wide on-site or remote issue in an average time of under three hours.

EO Charging recently announced an agreement for a business combination with First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FRSG), which is expected to result in EO Charging becoming a public company listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

