Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa shares fell more than 2% in Germany after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral.
- Price inflation on raw materials and logistics challenges have affected wind turbine producers this year
- Steel, the largest input cost for wind turbines, has seen a significant price increase
- These pressures have been growing in Q3 and are not threatening Siemens Gamesa's guidance for next year compared to consensus, Bank of America said
- Siemens Gamesa price target cut to EUR 18.80 from EUR 25
- Onshore volumes should decline next year, and stay flat in a best-case scenario offshore, BofA said
