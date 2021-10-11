Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa shares fell more than 2% in Germany after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral.Price inflation on raw materials and logistics challenges have affected wind turbine producers this yearSteel, …



