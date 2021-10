Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform Autor: PLX AI | 11.10.2021, 09:24 | | 68 0 | 0 11.10.2021, 09:24 | (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa shares fell more than 2% in Germany after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral.Price inflation on raw materials and logistics challenges have affected wind turbine producers this yearSteel, … (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa shares fell more than 2% in Germany after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral.Price inflation on raw materials and logistics challenges have affected wind turbine producers this yearSteel, … (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa shares fell more than 2% in Germany after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral.

Price inflation on raw materials and logistics challenges have affected wind turbine producers this year

Steel, the largest input cost for wind turbines, has seen a significant price increase

These pressures have been growing in Q3 and are not threatening Siemens Gamesa's guidance for next year compared to consensus, Bank of America said

Siemens Gamesa price target cut to EUR 18.80 from EUR 25

Onshore volumes should decline next year, and stay flat in a best-case scenario offshore, BofA said



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer