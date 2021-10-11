checkAd

Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform

Autor: PLX AI
11.10.2021, 09:24  |  68   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa shares fell more than 2% in Germany after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral.Price inflation on raw materials and logistics challenges have affected wind turbine producers this yearSteel, …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa shares fell more than 2% in Germany after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral.
  • Price inflation on raw materials and logistics challenges have affected wind turbine producers this year
  • Steel, the largest input cost for wind turbines, has seen a significant price increase
  • These pressures have been growing in Q3 and are not threatening Siemens Gamesa's guidance for next year compared to consensus, Bank of America said
  • Siemens Gamesa price target cut to EUR 18.80 from EUR 25
  • Onshore volumes should decline next year, and stay flat in a best-case scenario offshore, BofA said


Wertpapier


