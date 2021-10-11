Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
- (PLX AI) â€“ Nordex shares rose 1% in early trading, outperforming peers Vestas and Siemens Gamesa, after Bank of America analysts forecast strong order intake in the third quarter.
- Nordex may see orders rise 79% year-over-year, BofA said, maintaining a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of EUR 29
- Underlying demand should remain strong, especially for 5 MW models and higher, with the launch of the new 6 MW turbine supporting order intake: BofA
- For next year, focus will turn to the company's adjusted EBITDA target of 8%, which is currently ahead of consensus of 6.9%, the analysts said
