Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital ("Blue like an Orange") is pleased to announce that AXA has acquired a 20% stake in the company

Luxembourg (ots/PRNewswire) - Blue like an Orange is pleased to announce that

AXA has acquired a 20% stake in its capital. AXA has supported its development

from the outset by being one of the first investors to commit to "Latin America

Fund I", the first sub-fund of Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital Fund

SICAV-SIF SCS. AXA wishes to confirm, with this equity investment, a long-term

and strategic commitment. Thanks to this support, Blue like an Orange will be

able to continue and accelerate its development as set out four years ago when

the company was incorporated: to become a reference in sustainable and impact

investment in emerging and developing countries.



Bertrand Badré, Managing Partner and founder of Blue like an Orange commented,

"With my partners Rashad Kaldany and Emmanuelle Yannakis, and the entire Blue

like an Orange team, we are delighted to continue the pioneering work we started

in 2017 with AXA's support. By building on our expertise in structured debt, our

knowledge of emerging and developing markets and our ability to work with public

development institutions, we intend to contribute to putting sustainable

investment at the heart of investment strategies in the future. This is an

important step and a strong signal to our impact partners and beyond."







pleased to invest alongside the experienced and successful team of Blue like an

Orange. Their approach to put finance at the service of more inclusive and

sustainable growth fits perfectly with AXA's ambition to have a positive social

and environmental impact through its investment policies."



In addition, AXA has confirmed an investment in the second sub-fund ("Latin

America Fund II") and is therefore an anchor investor.



About Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital



Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital finances companies and projects that

offer both strong risk-adjusted returns and positive social impact in support of

the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Blue like an Orange

Sustainable Capital focuses primarily on financing sustainable infrastructure,

technology services, social infrastructure, agriculture, and financial

inclusion. The Company strives to foster inclusive and sustainable growth while

providing market-based financial returns. The Managing Partners of Blue like an

Orange Sustainable Capital are Bertrand Badré, Rashad Kaldany and Emmanuelle

Yannakis.



Contact:



http://www.bluelikeanorangecapital.com.

Logo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175564/Blue_like_an_Orange_Sustainable_Capital

_Logo.jpg



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133624/5042582

OTS: Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital





