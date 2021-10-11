Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Industrivarden Initiated with Reduce at Kepler; Investor AB, Kinnevik with Buy (PLX AI) – Industrivarden initiated with reduce at Kepler Cheuvreux; price target SEK 249.Investor AB initiated with buy at Kepler; price target SEK 231Kinnevik initiated with buy at Kepler; price target SEK 340



