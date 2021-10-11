Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital ("Blue like an Orange") is pleased to announce that AXA has acquired a 20% stake in the company
Luxembourg (ots/PRNewswire) - Blue like an Orange is pleased to announce that
AXA has acquired a 20% stake in its capital. AXA has supported its development
from the outset by being one of the first investors to commit to "Latin America
Fund I", the first sub-fund of Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital Fund
SICAV-SIF SCS. AXA wishes to confirm, with this equity investment, a long-term
and strategic commitment. Thanks to this support, Blue like an Orange will be
able to continue and accelerate its development as set out four years ago when
the company was incorporated: to become a reference in sustainable and impact
investment in emerging and developing countries.
Bertrand Badré, Managing Partner and founder of Blue like an Orange commented,
"With my partners Rashad Kaldany and Emmanuelle Yannakis, and the entire Blue
like an Orange team, we are delighted to continue the pioneering work we started
in 2017 with AXA's support. By building on our expertise in structured debt, our
knowledge of emerging and developing markets and our ability to work with public
development institutions, we intend to contribute to putting sustainable
investment at the heart of investment strategies in the future. This is an
important step and a strong signal to our impact partners and beyond."
Pascal Christory, Chief Investment Officer of the AXA Group, commented: "We are
pleased to invest alongside the experienced and successful team of Blue like an
Orange. Their approach to put finance at the service of more inclusive and
sustainable growth fits perfectly with AXA's ambition to have a positive social
and environmental impact through its investment policies."
In addition, AXA has confirmed an investment in the second sub-fund ("Latin
America Fund II") and is therefore an anchor investor.
About Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital
Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital finances companies and projects that
offer both strong risk-adjusted returns and positive social impact in support of
the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Blue like an Orange
Sustainable Capital focuses primarily on financing sustainable infrastructure,
technology services, social infrastructure, agriculture, and financial
inclusion. The Company strives to foster inclusive and sustainable growth while
providing market-based financial returns. The Managing Partners of Blue like an
Orange Sustainable Capital are Bertrand Badré, Rashad Kaldany and Emmanuelle
Yannakis.
Contact:
http://www.bluelikeanorangecapital.com.
Logo:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175564/Blue_like_an_Orange_Sustainable_Capital
_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133624/5042584
OTS: Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital
