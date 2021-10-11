Storebrand Potential Now Below Sector Average, BofA Says in Downgrade
- (PLX AI) – Storebrand's return potential is now below the sector average, Bank of America analysts said, cutting the stock to neutral from buy.
- Price target raised to NOK 95 from NOK 90 on higher bond yields and markets
- Price target implies 8% upside from Friday's close
- Q3 results (scheduled for Oct. 27) should be steady, BofA said
