Storebrand Potential Now Below Sector Average, BofA Says in Downgrade

Autor: PLX AI
11.10.2021, 09:40  |  31   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Storebrand's return potential is now below the sector average, Bank of America analysts said, cutting the stock to neutral from buy.Price target raised to NOK 95 from NOK 90 on higher bond yields and marketsPrice target implies 8% upside …

  • (PLX AI) – Storebrand's return potential is now below the sector average, Bank of America analysts said, cutting the stock to neutral from buy.
  • Price target raised to NOK 95 from NOK 90 on higher bond yields and markets
  • Price target implies 8% upside from Friday's close
  • Q3 results (scheduled for Oct. 27) should be steady, BofA said
PLX AI | Analysen