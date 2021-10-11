checkAd

DGAP-News IMMOFINANZ scores twice at the Office Of the Year Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.10.2021, 09:58  |  13   |   |   

DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
IMMOFINANZ scores twice at the Office Of the Year Awards

11.10.2021 / 09:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ scores twice at the Office Of the Year Awards

IMMOFINANZ was honoured twice for its innovative myhive office concept at this year's Office Of The Year Awards with prizes in the categories "Co-Working Space" and "Large Corporation".

CBRE highlights the most innovative and best working places each year at Austria's largest office awards. IMMOFINANZ convinced the jury with its new, flexible myhive offices at Ungargasse 37 in Vienna's third district and was ranked first for co-working space. In the large corporation category (> 100 employees), IMMOFINANZ placed second for its new headquarters on the Wienerberg (Wienerbergstrasse 9, 1100 Vienna) which was also developed in line with the innovative myhive concept.

"We are extremely pleased to receive these two prizes for our myhive concept at this year's Office Of The Year Awards. They confirm that our portfolio already has the right products for tomorrow's working world. Our plans therefore include the steady expansion of our myhive offering in our international core markets", indicated Dietmar Reindl, COO of IMMOFINANZ.

With myhive on a European growth course
Austria's IMMOFINANZ has redefined the workplace with myhive. This concept stands out, above all, with its spaciousness and unique design. A friendly atmosphere, services and networking create a feeling far away from the classical "office park". Perfect furnishings and an ideal surrounding environment round out the concept. The co-working spaces give tenants full flexibility for lease terms and space. The workstations and fully equipped meeting rooms are convincing with their inviting design, comfortable tone, full service and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

