A key part of the unique long-term partnership with Tate, the Hyundai Commission represents Hyundai Motor's commitment to supporting initiatives that encourage new ways of thinking about art and the values and connections it can create.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Tate Modern today announced the opening of Hyundai Commission: Anicka Yi: In Love With The World as Tate Modern unveils a captivating installation by artist Anicka Yi. For this Hyundai Commission, Yi began with the question of what a 'natural history of machines' could look and feel like, built on her previous work speculating on the possibilities of machines evolving into independent forms of life. Referencing the Turbine Hall's original purpose of housing turbines of the former Bankside Power Station before the site was developed into a gallery, Yi populates the hall with machines once again, transforming the space with her vision of a new kind of ecosystem. Moving through the air, her floating machines – called aerobes – prompt viewers to think about new ways that machines might inhabit the world. It is the sixth Hyundai Commission, an annual series of site-specific works created for the Turbine Hall by international artists, as part of a long-term partnership between Tate and Hyundai Motor.

Yi has become known for her experimental work which explores the merging of technology and biology, focusing on breaking down distinctions we hold between plants, animals, micro-organisms and technology. Through this work, she asks viewers to think about how removing these distinctions affects our understanding of ourselves as humans, and the ecosystems we live in.

"The sixth Hyundai Commission with Anicka Yi offers us a unique moment to reflect on our understanding of an interconnected future," said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division of Hyundai Motor Company.

