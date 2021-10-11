checkAd

Hyundai Mobis introduced its folding and unfolding steering system

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 10:00  |   |   |   

  • A foldable steering wheel can move forward and back by up to 25cm
  • Combining the miniaturization of the parts with specific software
  • The next generation steering system, actively responding to the future mobility market

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) announced on 11th that it has developed foldable steering system technology that enables the folding and unfolding of a steering wheel. This technology is receiving attention as an innovative technology that is optimized for future mobility vehicles as it can allow for more space in the driver's seat and bring about design innovation.

Hyundai Mobis developed a foldable steering system

The Hyundai Mobis foldable steering system features a steering wheel that can move forwards and backward up to 25cm. The development of the technology approximately took two years for completion as it is a wholly new technology that has never been globally commercialized before, with the company currently filing patents globally.

To develop this system, Hyundai Mobis designed new core parts of a steering system, including a column and a reaction force control device, and applied a sliding rail mechanism, securing system durability and reliability.

The system enabled the application of assorted designs, including a storage type where the steering wheel can be retracted into the dashboard, as well as the foldable one. This means that an innovative driver's seat, which we would only be able to see in future concept cars at a motor show, is now coming closer to being on the road.

The new foldable steering system is also perfectly compatible with the Steer by Wire (SBW) steering system the company had developed before. The SBW system controls steering with electrical signals by connecting the steering wheel with a device designed to deliver the steering force generated from the steering wheel to the wheels.

The SBW system enables the provision of optimal steering performance on the various driving conditions and minimizes the vibrations that come from a rumble strip or a speed bump to the steering wheel, allowing the driver to drive in a comfortable and stable manner.

Besides, the redundancy design of some core electronic parts, such as sensors and ECU in the system, ensures that the vehicle is capable of maintaining normal steering in an emergency.

Hyundai Mobis plans to actively respond to the self-driving car market and the future mobility market, including PBV, by further improving its competitiveness with various future technologies, such as the foldable steering system. It also plans to promote the foldable steering system as a major export item.

"Hyundai Mobis goes beyond simply reinterpreting existing technologies and instead develops parts technologies that apply to future cars in totally new ways," says Jang-don Choi, managing director, Chassis/Safety BU, Hyundai Mobis. "We will continue to develop future-oriented innovations based on our know-how of core technologies."

Hyundai Mobis CI

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion USD. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis currently employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. With the R&D headquarter in Korea, Mobis operates 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

For more information, please visit the website at http://mobis.co.kr/

Media Contact

Jihyun Han, jihyun.han@mobis.co.kr
Choon Kee Hwang, ckhwang@mobis.co.kr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1655666/foldable_steering_system.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyundai Mobis introduced its folding and unfolding steering system A foldable steering wheel can move forward and back by up to 25cm Combining the miniaturization of the parts with specific software The next generation steering system, actively responding to the future mobility market SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 11, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Geek Bar protects the rights and interests of consumers by launching several anti-counterfeiting ...
Last Mile Delivery Market to Grow With 20.3% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Buy Now, Pay Later Preferred Over Credit Cards by Gen Z and Millennials
Hyundai Motor and Tate Announce the Opening of the Hyundai Commission: Anicka Yi: In Love With The World
Hyundai Mobis introduced its folding and unfolding steering system
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI