MC Services supports BIO-Europe(R) Digital as media partner

Munich/Düsseldorf, Germany, October 11, 2021 . MC Services AG, a major international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector, announced today that it will again support BIO-Europe (R) Digital , Europe's largest partnering conference for the global life sciences industry, as a media partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, will take place October 25-28, 2021, in a fully digital format. As a media partner, MC Services invites local and international journalists to attend the event and provides them with information on presenting companies and speakers in advance.

"The life sciences sector is a fascinating, complex ecosystem of inspiring people from many different disciplines. They all share one goal: working together to provide future solutions for a variety of healthcare challenges. A key part of what makes this ecosystem function is strong partnerships and collaborations. These relationships are critical to drive innovation and turning groundbreaking science into diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines that improve and save lives," said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner of MC Services. "The last 18 months have underscored the need to find new ways of connecting, in times that taught us to miss in-person conferences with their vital discussions in the floors and evening events with face-to-face interaction. BIO-Europe Digital is a unique virtual meeting platform that offers an ideal opportunity for the industry to come together to discuss current trends, hold 1X1 meetings and form new partnerships. Therefore, we are delighted to again support this great event as a media partner."

BIO-Europe Digital is expected to bring together over 3,000 executives from more than 2,000 life sciences companies from more than 50 countries. Experience from last year's BIO-Europe Digital has shown that, without the need to travel, even more delegates from around the globe use the opportunity to participate. Program content, amongst others, in business development, therapeutic areas, startup innovations and digital health will be available on demand through the end of 2021 in addition to live sessions during the conference. With conference content being available online, participants are more flexible in their event planning, allowing them to watch panels and pitches without interrupting scheduled one-to-one meetings.