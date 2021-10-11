DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron expands payment offer



11.10.2021 / 10:00

Vectron A920 Plus: POS app, card reader and invoice printer in one



Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with focus on the catering and bakery trade, has expanded its range of payment solutions as a commercial network operator.



With the A920 Plus, Vectron Systems AG presents a mobile device in which Vectron's POS app, a credit card billing terminal and a printer are integrated.



Who has not experienced this situation? The restaurant is full and staff is scarce. In this situation, the new all-in-one terminal Vectron A920 Plus plays to its strengths. New guests grab the last free table. The waitress enters the order directly into the terminal. The POS app sends it via fast WLAN directly to the right printer in the kitchen or at the counter for processing, while the waitress already turns her attention to the next guests who want to pay. The tax-compliant receipt is created with just a few touches and printed out via the integrated receipt printer. If guests want to pay by card, this can also be done immediately with the Vectron A920 Plus. The terminal supports all common card types including girocard.



"The process is digital, fast and convenient. The service staff save many ways and can serve and cash up guests much faster, which means that more turnover per employee can be generated. In times of scarce personnel, this is a key advantage that we can offer our customers thanks to the integration of payment solution and POS system", explains Thomas Stümmler, CEO Vectron Systems AG.





About Vectron:

With over 240,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners sell the products internationally. Digitale Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system. More information available at www.vectron.de.



Contact:

Vectron Systems AG

Tobias Meister

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

fax +49 (0)251 2856-560

tobias.meister@vectron.de

