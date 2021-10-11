checkAd

Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and Compliance Practice in Germany

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its capabilities in Germany with the appointment of Dr Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek as Senior Managing Directors within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Dr Gomez and Mr Schlossarek, who are based in Düsseldorf, will help drive growth and investment in FTI Consulting’s forensic, investigations and compliance services in Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

Dr Gomez has over 15 years of experience in investigating complex criminal and civil matters, evaluating and implementing compliance programmes, and reviewing and revising corporate internal controls. Dr Gomez has particular expertise in the retail and consumer products, media and telecommunications, and logistics sectors. He was a partner in the forensic disputes and integrity services practice at a Big Four firm in the Germany, Switzerland and Austria (“GSA”) region. During his career, he performed investigations in more than 15 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia, and held executive corporate positions in the UK, Germany and Spain.

Mr Schlossarek has over 17 years of professional experience in forensic investigations, internal audit, internal control systems, risk assessments, corporate governance, corporate security management and procurement management. Prior to joining FTI Consulting he was a Management Board member of a subsidiary of a German multinational company. Before that, he led the Corporate Forensics department and held the role of Director of Corporate Security at the Group level, with responsibility for global security operations.

Kevin Hewitt, Chairman of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region at FTI Consulting, said, “I am delighted that Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek have joined to lead our Forensic Investigations and Compliance practice in Germany. FTI Consulting is investing to significantly expand its presence across all segments in the German market, most recently in technology, construction solutions, economic consulting, restructuring and business transformation.”

Karen Briggs, Head of Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology, EMEA, added, “It is a great pleasure to welcome Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek to FTI Consulting to lead our Forensic Investigations and Compliance practice in Germany. Our clear ambition is to help our clients in the region to navigate their most complex and challenging issues by providing market leading services in forensics, investigations and disputes. Working with colleagues from other FTI Consulting teams in Germany, Christoph and Ricardo will be able to draw on the expertise and network of more than 1,000 Forensic and Litigation Consulting professionals around the globe.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

