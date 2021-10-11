checkAd

Philips launches Pediatric Coaching to enhance MR imaging patient experience for young children

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 10:00  |  11   |   |   

October 11, 2021

  • Holistic, play-based coaching can help reduce use of general anesthesia [1] and lower the risk of healthcare-induced trauma in many pediatric patients who feel anxious during MRI scans
  • Philips Ambient Experience solution uses augmented reality, gamification, and ‘buddy system’ techniques to engage and guide children through their entire MRI scan journey, from the home to the hospital

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of Philips Pediatric Coaching, a holistic solution designed to be a less stressful experience for parents and their children undergoing MRI scans. Using gamification and ‘buddy system’ techniques to prepare children and their parents beforehand, the solution helps guide young children through the MRI procedure to significantly enhance the patient experience. Pediatric Coaching is the latest initiative launched within the Philips Ambient Experience portfolio, featuring a wide range of dedicated solutions to help enhance the experience of patient and staff.

Acquiring high quality images in pediatric MRI can be challenging for both radiologists and the child undergoing the scan. Fear of the unfamiliar environment of an MRI system can be stressful for a younger child, making them agitated and unable to lie still, which is required for good image quality. As a result, scans are often performed under sedation or general anesthesia, which according to parents, carries disadvantages such as post-scan irritability for the child and concerns of repeated anesthesia exposure [2]. Having to resort to such measures or deal with a conscious but distressed child is challenging for hospital staff, increasing procedure time and costs. By helping to empower children during an MRI scan, the Philips Pediatric Coaching solution overcomes many of these issues.

“As adults, many of us can experience anxiety and stress during an MRI exam, and this is especially true for our youngest patients. By removing factors that can trigger stress, we are enhancing the patient engagement experience for pediatric patients to help improve outcomes,” said Werner Satter, General Manager Philips Healthcare Environment and Experience Design. “With Philips Pediatric Coaching, we deploy gamification to help children better prepare for their MRI scan in a non-threatening environment at home, interacting with the same character and voice like Ollie the Elephant and friends, who also coaches them at the hospital, and can even coach them during the MRI procedure itself.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips launches Pediatric Coaching to enhance MR imaging patient experience for young children October 11, 2021 Holistic, play-based coaching can help reduce use of general anesthesia [1] and lower the risk of healthcare-induced trauma in many pediatric patients who feel anxious during MRI scansPhilips Ambient Experience solution uses …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek ...
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
Basilea präsentiert auf ANE-Konferenz präklinische Daten zur Synergie von Derazantinib und ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...