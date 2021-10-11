checkAd

Leading UK commercial fusion developer Tokamak Energy to unveil growth plans at Global Investment Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 10:17  |  12   |   |   

OXFORD, England, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global fusion energy company, Tokamak Energy, will unveil its growth plans for commercial fusion at the Global Investment Summit in London later this month, attended by an audience of leading UK and international investors.

Tokamak Energy Logo

The Oxfordshire-based company, which is in an elite group of only four fusion companies globally to have raised more than $150m, will outline plans to develop economic fusion in compact power plants based on two world leading core technologies – the spherical tokamak design and high-temperature superconducting magnets. Tokamak Energy is focused on delivering fusion energy that is clean, low cost, secure and globally deployable.

In the last few months Tokamak Energy has demonstrated a transformative magnet protection technology that improves the commercial viability of fusion power plants. This next generation technology delivers higher performance than alternative magnet systems. It has also signalled a major expansion by announcing that it is to double its workforce – with more than a hundred and sixty highly skilled new roles for scientists and engineers created at the company's headquarters near Oxford.

According to Chris Kelsall, CEO of Tokamak Energy:

"The UK has a unique opportunity to be the global leader in a Net Zero world with fusion energy at its heart. Fusion energy is secure, low cost, globally deployable and clean. Plans are underway for Tokamak Energy to deliver economic fusion in the 2030s – we are developing the power plants of tomorrow while commercialising the tech applications of today. We are delighted to showcase our technology and route to commercial fusion at this week's Global Investment Summit." 

Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said:

"The Global Investment Summit will put UK innovation on the map and demonstrate how we can use investment to nurture technological developments and propel our economy towards a more prosperous, exciting future.

"Our showcase businesses show why the UK is a global hub for green technology, and I am proud that Tokamak Energy will be presenting their innovative fusion energy to some of the world's most high profile investors at the summit.

"Our industries of the future like energy will not only help ensure a cleaner, greener planet but also create high value jobs in Oxford and across the UK."

Earlier this month, Tokamak Energy also welcomed the UK government's new Fusion Strategy and Green paper on regulation. This highlights a pathway for regulating and stimulating a sector that aims to provide low cost, limitless and clean energy to the world. This is especially important in the run-up to COP26.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading UK commercial fusion developer Tokamak Energy to unveil growth plans at Global Investment Summit OXFORD, England, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Leading global fusion energy company, Tokamak Energy, will unveil its growth plans for commercial fusion at the Global Investment Summit in London later this month, attended by an audience of leading UK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Geek Bar protects the rights and interests of consumers by launching several anti-counterfeiting ...
Last Mile Delivery Market to Grow With 20.3% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Buy Now, Pay Later Preferred Over Credit Cards by Gen Z and Millennials
Hyundai Motor and Tate Announce the Opening of the Hyundai Commission: Anicka Yi: In Love With The World
Hyundai Mobis introduced its folding and unfolding steering system
Leading UK commercial fusion developer Tokamak Energy to unveil growth plans at Global Investment ...
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI