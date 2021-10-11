AlzeCure presents at Redeye Neurology (CNS) Seminar on October 13

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6)AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous …

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company is participating at Redeye Neurology (CNS) Seminar on October 13 at 10:55 CEST, where CSO Johan Sandin will present the company's latest developments. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion together with representatives from AlziNova and BioArctic and moderated by Redeye's analysts. The presentation will be held in English and live streamed via https://www.redeye.se/events/815803/neurology-seminar-cns-3 . The presentation will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/ .