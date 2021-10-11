SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vials and ampoules market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028. The market is predominantly driven by the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry mainly in emerging markets such as India and China. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge demand for vials and ampoules globally. The production of the COVID-19-vaccine at a large scale in various nations across the globe has significantly impacted the market scenario.