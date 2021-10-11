checkAd

Fresenius Kabi at ESPEN Virtual Congress 2021 EuroPN Study will provide new clinical data on critical care nutrition

Bad Homburg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Real-world-data on the medical nutrition
practice in Intensive Care Units (ICU) for critically ill patients is limited so
far. To close this knowledge gap, Fresenius Kabi started EuroPN Study in 2019 in
eleven European countries with around 100 participating hospitals[1]. At this
year's congress of the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism
(ESPEN), experts discussed the study's set up and implementation in a virtual
symposium[2] on September 10, 2021, chaired by Prof. Mette Berger, Switzerland,
and Prof. Michael Hiesmayr, Austria.

Does nutrition influence clinical outcome and prognosis?

The ESPEN guidelines for ICU patients[2] recommend a progressive increase in
calorie and protein intake during the acute phase of critical illness, avoiding
under and overfeeding. An important question in this context is, first to learn
how medical nutrition therapy (MNT) is practiced across European ICU's and,
secondly, if there is an association with MNT with clinical outcomes in
critically ill patients in Europe.

Following this background, the primary objective of the EuroPN Study is to
characterize the current use of clinical nutrition for critically ill adult
patients in Europe and to assess nutritional balance, including calorie and
protein balance. Secondary and tertiary study objectives were to investigate the
association between nutrition and clinical outcomes, including time to weaning
from invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV), overall survival time (OS), and
mobility status.

The EuroPN: a large-scale European study

The EuroPN is a multinational, exploratory, non-interventional longitudinal
cohort study whichstarted in 2019 and has so far examined data from
approximately 1200 critically ill patients who required intensive care for at
least five consecutive days and maximum 20 days. There are around 100 hospitals
in 11 European countries participating. These are: Czech Republic, France,
Belgium, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Poland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Sweden and
Austria. The study is one of the central projects of the "United for Clinical
Nutrition" initiative, which Fresenius Kabi founded in 2014, to overcome
hospital malnutrition around the world.

The study results are expected to be published within the next months. Further
information for the media will follow.

Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in lifesaving
medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The
company's products and services are used to help care for critically and
chronically ill patients. Fresenius Kabi's product portfolio comprises a
