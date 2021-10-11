Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The ESPEN guidelines for ICU patients[2] recommend a progressive increase incalorie and protein intake during the acute phase of critical illness, avoidingunder and overfeeding. An important question in this context is, first to learnhow medical nutrition therapy (MNT) is practiced across European ICU's and,secondly, if there is an association with MNT with clinical outcomes incritically ill patients in Europe.Following this background, the primary objective of the EuroPN Study is tocharacterize the current use of clinical nutrition for critically ill adultpatients in Europe and to assess nutritional balance, including calorie andprotein balance. Secondary and tertiary study objectives were to investigate theassociation between nutrition and clinical outcomes, including time to weaningfrom invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV), overall survival time (OS), andmobility status.The EuroPN: a large-scale European studyThe EuroPN is a multinational, exploratory, non-interventional longitudinalcohort study whichstarted in 2019 and has so far examined data fromapproximately 1200 critically ill patients who required intensive care for atleast five consecutive days and maximum 20 days. There are around 100 hospitalsin 11 European countries participating. These are: Czech Republic, France,Belgium, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Poland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Sweden andAustria. The study is one of the central projects of the "United for ClinicalNutrition" initiative, which Fresenius Kabi founded in 2014, to overcomehospital malnutrition around the world.The study results are expected to be published within the next months. Furtherinformation for the media will follow.Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in lifesavingmedicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. Thecompany's products and services are used to help care for critically andchronically ill patients. Fresenius Kabi's product portfolio comprises a