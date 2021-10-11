SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary dermatology drugs market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing incidences of dermatology diseases such as fleas and ticks and allergic dermatitis are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, a growing number of clinical trials related to veterinary dermatology drugs is also anticipated to fuel market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The companion animal segment held the dominant share of more than 70.0% in the animal type segment as of 2020 owing to the high pet ownership rate

The oral segment held the largest market share of the route of administration segment as of 2020, accounting for more than 37.0% of the revenue share, owing to its easy availability

The parasitic infections segment held the largest market share of the indication segment as of 2020, owing to a high prevalence of parasitic infections

The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share of 42.4% in 2020 in the distribution channel segment

In 2020, North America held the dominant share of the market owing to the increasing pet care expenditure

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for veterinary dermatology drugs in the region

Read 150 page market research report, "Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), By Route Of Administration, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028," by Grand View Research

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some market players such as experience no negative impact. For instance, Elanco experienced a growth of 6.6% in its annual revenue. Also, Vetoquinol and Zoetis reported a growth of 8% and 6.6% in their annual revenue, respectively. On the other hand, Virbac reported a decline of 0.4% in its total revenue and a 6.9% decline in its companion animal parasiticides and dermatology segment as well as bovine parasiticides segment. This neutralized the impact of COVID-19 on the market.