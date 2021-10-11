Autoliv Likely to Cut Guidance in Q3 Report Amid Supply Disruptions, Carnegie Says Autor: PLX AI | 11.10.2021, 11:14 | | 28 0 | 0 11.10.2021, 11:14 | (PLX AI) – Autoliv is likely to cut guidance for the full year in its next earnings report as automotive supply chain disruptions continue, analysts at Carnegie said.The disruptions are leading to more unpredictability and lower volumes, Carnegie … (PLX AI) – Autoliv is likely to cut guidance for the full year in its next earnings report as automotive supply chain disruptions continue, analysts at Carnegie said.The disruptions are leading to more unpredictability and lower volumes, Carnegie … (PLX AI) – Autoliv is likely to cut guidance for the full year in its next earnings report as automotive supply chain disruptions continue, analysts at Carnegie said.

The disruptions are leading to more unpredictability and lower volumes, Carnegie said, cutting its price target on the stock to SEK 930 from SEK 1,000

The situation should gradually improve next year, followed by a multi-year recovery, the analysts said, maintaining a buy rating for Autoliv

The situation should gradually improve next year, followed by a multi-year recovery, the analysts said, maintaining a buy rating for Autoliv

NOTE: Autoliv is scheduled to report earnings on Oct. 22



Autoliv Aktie





