Electrolux Risks Headwinds from Rising Steel Prices, Kepler Says, Cutting 23% off Price Target

(PLX AI) – Electrolux risks headwinds from rising steel prices also next year, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, shaving off 23% from their price target for the stock.

Electrolux price target cut to SEK 155 from SEK 200 at Kepler, with recommendation remaining reduce

Electrolux is using price adjustments to compensate for rising raw material costs, but this may change when the markets normalize after the pandemic, Kepler said

Electrolux is scheduled to report Q3 earnings on Oct. 27, and will probably not yet issue a forecast for next year, Kepler said

