Electrolux Risks Headwinds from Rising Steel Prices, Kepler Says, Cutting 23% off Price Target

Autor: PLX AI
11.10.2021, 11:22  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Electrolux risks headwinds from rising steel prices also next year, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, shaving off 23% from their price target for the stock. Electrolux price target cut to SEK 155 from SEK 200 at Kepler, with …

  • (PLX AI) – Electrolux risks headwinds from rising steel prices also next year, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, shaving off 23% from their price target for the stock.
  • Electrolux price target cut to SEK 155 from SEK 200 at Kepler, with recommendation remaining reduce
  • Electrolux is using price adjustments to compensate for rising raw material costs, but this may change when the markets normalize after the pandemic, Kepler said
  • Electrolux is scheduled to report Q3 earnings on Oct. 27, and will probably not yet issue a forecast for next year, Kepler said
  • Electrolux shares were down 1.2% before noon in Stockholm
