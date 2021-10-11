checkAd

ID Logistics Group Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Capital Stock Shares

11.10.2021   

Regulatory News:

ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL):

Date

September 30, 2021

Total number of capital stock shares

5 673 788

Total number of theoretical voting rights

9 039 607

Total number of effective voting rights

9 035 365

It is reminded that an obligation to disclose crossing of thresholds is included in ID Logistics Group’s bylaws in addition to the legal obligation.

ID Logistics Group
 Société anonyme with share capital of € 2 836 894
Registered office : 55 chemin des Engranauds – 13660 Orgon – France
Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon
LEI code : N°969500U1DQN70VMJ9P45
ISIN code : FR0010929125 – IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,643 million in 2020. ID Logistics has more than 340 sites across 17 countries, representing 6.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

Wertpapier


