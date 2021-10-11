checkAd

Sydbank share buyback programme transactions in week 40

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 11:32  |  13   |   |   

                

Company Announcement No 17/2021

 Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
11 October 2021  

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 40

On 1 October 2021 Sydbank announced that the share buyback programme of DKK 250m, which was terminated on 17 March 2020, would be resumed. The share buyback commenced on 4 October 2021 and will be completed by 30 December 2021.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

  Number
of shares 		VWAP

 Gross value
(DKK)
Shares purchased per 17 March 2020 279,000   31,324,580.00
04 October 2021
05 October 2021
06 October 2021
07 October 2021
08 October 2021 		22,000
22,000
22,000
22,000
19,000 		193.74
196.42
199.95
203.55
207.39 		4,262,280.00
4,321,240.00
4,398,900.00
4,478,100.00
3,940,410.00
Total over week 40 107,000   21,400,930.00
Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme of DKK 250m



386,000 		 



52,725,510.00

                
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 393,595 own shares, equal to 0.66% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Bjarne Larsen
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sydbank share buyback programme transactions in week 40                  Company Announcement No 17/2021Peberlyk 46200 AabenraaDenmarkTel +45 74 37 37 37Fax +45 74 37 35 36Sydbank A/SCVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraasydbank.dk11 October 2021  Dear Sirs Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 40 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity ...
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea präsentiert auf ANE-Konferenz präklinische Daten zur Synergie von Derazantinib und ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...