Seera Group integrates Mawasim services with Maqam, adding to the ease of Hajj and Umrah bookings across global markets

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seera Group has strengthened its religious travel services by integrating Mawasim, its Hajj and Umrah division, with Maqam, the official global distribution system platform of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj & Umrah. Maqam is designed to provide a simplified and unified portal for all details regarding booking the pilgrimage from anywhere in the world. Mawasim and Maqam (only Saudi–authorised portal) came together to redefine the future of travel for global pilgrims to the Kingdom.

Mawasim integrates with Maqam.

Travel agents can visit the Mawasim portal to book hotels and transportation to generate a booking reference number which they can use to process Umrah visa applications via authorised portals for their customers. In the primary phase, Mawasim is integrated as an Online Travel Agency (OTA), giving travel agents access to an extensive network of diverse and tailored packages targeting various types of pilgrim travellers.

Travel agents across 27 markets worldwide such as Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Turkey, among others, can conveniently secure Umrah bookings and pass the benefits of Mawasim's packages to pilgrims.

Mawasim also provides solutions to travel agencies with a state-of-the-art B2B portal. Eligible for nationalities who get tourist visas or visas on arrival, the B2B portal allows for hotel bookings and transportation across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the possibility of add-ons offline.

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group, said: "The integration of Mawasim's services with Maqam highlights our commitment to supporting the Kingdom to realise the visitation goals set for Hajj and Umrah. Working with our agents in international source markets, the newly launched service will ensure the highest standards of customer service and ease of booking, particularly to meet the demand from Umrah groups. Mawasim brings the knowledge of Hajj & Umrah pilgrimage and is committed to offering pilgrims the best possible experience."

Global travel agencies working with Mawasim now have access to an end-to-end tour operator. The packages offered cover hotel booking, visa processing, VVIP, tailor-made packages, additional services such as comfortable road transportation, airport meet and greet and, on the ground support by knowledgeable local colleagues. Seera Group's partner hotels are within walking distance of the Ka'bah and the Haram – boosting the accommodation offering for domestic and international visitors.

