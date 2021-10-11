checkAd

For Expo Real: 360X AG, backed by Deutsche Börse AG and Commerzbank AG, teams up with RTX 21 GmbH to launch tectrex with the aim to revolutionize institutional real estate investment and trading

For Expo Real: 360X AG, backed by Deutsche Börse AG and Commerzbank AG, teams up with RTX 21 GmbH to launch tectrex with the aim to revolutionize institutional real estate investment and trading

For Expo Real: 360X AG, backed by Deutsche Börse AG and Commerzbank AG, teams up with RTX 21 GmbH to launch tectrex with the aim to revolutionize institutional real estate investment and trading.

RTX 21 GmbH and 360X AG, the new digital endeavor backed by Deutsche Börse AG and Commerzbank AG, have teamed up to drive real estate tokenization and trading, starting services primarily for institutional investors. The joint company will be acting as tectrex.

The tectrex offering operates as a holistic ecosystem for standardized digital securitization of institutional real estate investments. This includes liquid primary investments, secondary trading, data analytics, and listing services.

Special focus is on developing secondary trading through a joint liquidity pool with 360X AG. In order to foster liquidity, tectrex includes related offerings such as market data, analytics, and KPI quantification. The tectrex platform integrates all features necessary for secure and diligent digital real estate investments within a fully compliant and regulated setup.

As a technical Proof-of-Concept, the platform has already tokenized synthetic, economic ownership of an investment grade real estate asset to a closed group of investors. tectrex is now adding further properties to the platform striving to extend the development of the offering.

Supporting its expansion plans, tectrex will furthermore seek to form an international partner network for its listing and trading operations with strategic multipliers.

Kay Hofmann, CEO and Co-founder of tectrex: "We are excited to have signed the perfect partner for tectrex, adding strong capabilities in terms of reliability, liquidity, trading and transparency. Combined with our sector expertise, we have the best prerequisites to become the leading digital platform for fungible real estate trading."

David Ziper, Co-founder of tectrex: "As family office, having issued our real estate assets on the tectrex platform gives us the opportunity to exchange a non-liquid assets into standardized fungible securities on a regulated institutional marketplace. This is a highly attractive proposition as investors now get the opportunity to trade real estate like shares."

Carlo Kölzer, 360X AG Group CEO: "Given its large market volume, attractive development and asset turn as well as general accepted valuation standards, the real estate market is perfectly primed for offering digital investment products. We are aiming to onboard institutional investors but at the same time making investment grade real estate available to new groups of investors by reducing the investment size and significantly reducing transaction costs."

You can find more information on tectrex: www.tectrex.com
Contact: contact@tectrex.com


