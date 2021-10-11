Witches’ Spell Transforms KRISPY KREME to KRISPY ‘SKREME,’ for Halloween Season, including 4 New Treats and Saturday ‘Scary Sharies’

Under a witchy theme, Krispy Kreme has transformed to “Krispy Skreme” this Halloween season, complete with a logo change, four new doughnuts and the treat of $1 dozens every Saturday, plus a free doughnut offer on Halloween.

Logo change is part of the brand’s spooky-sweet take on adorable seasonal symbols, plus $1 doughnut dozens every Saturday and a FREE doughnut offer on Halloween. (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning today, Oct. 11, Krispy Skreme fans will be enchanted by four new doughnuts that are adorable takes on iconic Halloween symbols for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S.:

Abra Cat Dabra Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and black sanding sugar, decorated like a cat with icing and sugar fondant eyes. ​

– An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and black sanding sugar, decorated like a cat with icing and sugar fondant eyes. ​ Enchanted Cauldron Doughnut – A Glazed Chocolate Cake doughnut topped with Kreme and decorated like a cauldron with sprinkles and a pretzel witch’s “broomstick.” ​

– A Glazed Chocolate Cake doughnut topped with Kreme and decorated like a cauldron with sprinkles and a pretzel witch’s “broomstick.” ​ Bewitched Broomstick Doughnut – An unglazed shell doughnut, dipped in purple icing, decorated with an icing swirl and gold stars, and finished with green buttercream and a pretzel stick “broomstick.” ​

– An unglazed shell doughnut, dipped in purple icing, decorated with an icing swirl and gold stars, and finished with green buttercream and a pretzel stick “broomstick.” ​ Spooky Sprinkle Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend. ​

Saturdays beginning Oct. 16 through Halloween will be scary great for Krispy Skreme fans, who can get a $1 dozen to share with family and friends with the purchase of any dozen. Each “Saturday Scary Sharies” dozen is packaged in a special edition spellbook dozen box, while supplies last.

As the sprinkle on top of the season, every guest who visits a Krispy Skreme shop in their Halloween costume Oct. 31 can receive a FREE doughnut, no purchase necessary.

“We all deserve an incredibly great Halloween this year. So, we’re turning into Krispy Skreme for the month and scaring up some amazing Halloween doughnuts along with some spooky good deals,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Skreme. “Help us have fun too by coming by on Halloween in costume and we’ll give you a free doughnut!”

Share how you’ve been entranced by Krispy Skreme’s new Halloween doughnuts and offers by using #KrispySkreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Learn more about Krispy Skreme’s Halloween offerings by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/halloween.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 31 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005020/en/