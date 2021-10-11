Avalara Recognized as a Leader in Three IDC MarketScape Reports on Worldwide Tax Automation

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, has been named a Leader in three IDC MarketScape reports covering tax automation solutions for SMB, Enterprise, and VAT.

“This is a watershed moment for Avalara as we continue to invest in our vision to be the global cloud compliance platform. Generational shifts — like ecommerce acceleration and cloud adoption — have fundamentally changed how businesses must think about managing tax in today’s digital-first world. Avalara helps businesses of all sizes stay compliant as they grow and expand into new geographies and tax types,” said Scott McFarlane, CEO and co-founder of Avalara. “Being recognized as a leader across all three IDC MarketScape categories further validates the pioneering innovation our teams are delivering daily to best serve our customers around the globe. We’re committed to removing the burden of tax compliance for our current and future customers so they can focus on growing their businesses without compliance barriers.”