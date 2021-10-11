checkAd

Avalara Recognized as a Leader in Three IDC MarketScape Reports on Worldwide Tax Automation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021   

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, has been named a Leader in three IDC MarketScape reports covering tax automation solutions for SMB, Enterprise, and VAT.

“This is a watershed moment for Avalara as we continue to invest in our vision to be the global cloud compliance platform. Generational shifts — like ecommerce acceleration and cloud adoption — have fundamentally changed how businesses must think about managing tax in today’s digital-first world. Avalara helps businesses of all sizes stay compliant as they grow and expand into new geographies and tax types,” said Scott McFarlane, CEO and co-founder of Avalara. “Being recognized as a leader across all three IDC MarketScape categories further validates the pioneering innovation our teams are delivering daily to best serve our customers around the globe. We’re committed to removing the burden of tax compliance for our current and future customers so they can focus on growing their businesses without compliance barriers.”

The 2021 reports for the Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Tax Automation Software market wherein Avalara is a Leader are:

  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Businesses 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987521, October 2021).
  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987421, October 2021)
  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud Value-Added Tax Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987321, October 2021)

IDC MarketScape reports are guidance tools for businesses seeking to digitize their tax compliance processes. The reports highlight an increase in the business need for a tax automation solution to mitigate new compliance risks resulting from the growing global digital economy, new and changing legislative complexity across the globe, and enhanced indirect tax enforcement tactics.

IDC MarketScape notes Avalara supports “an end-to-end compliance process, Avalara offers nexus assessment and studies, voluntary disclosure agreement and back-filing services, business licensing and sales tax registrations, world-class tax calculation, integrated returns preparation, filing and remittance, and exemption certificate management,” for more than 16,570 core customers globally.

