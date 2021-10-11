checkAd

Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls Platform Capabilities in Asia

Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today announced that it completed the acquisition of assets related to the electronic control systems and parts business of Shenzhen Joyonway Electronics & Technology Co., Ltd and its related entities (collectively “Joyonway”). The Company previously announced on May 10, 2021, that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Joyonway.

Joyonway is a fast-growing developer of control panels, software, systems and accessories for the health and wellness industry and operates in two cities, Shenzhen and Dongguan, which are in the hub of electronics and software development in China.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “After the successful closing of NEM in July, the completion of the Joyonway asset acquisition provides another example of the effectiveness of our flywheel acquisition strategy. Joyonway complements the electronic controls platform from our Balboa Water Group acquisition by bringing an innovative portfolio of new solutions, strengthening our supply chain through broader geographic reach, increasing our manufacturing capacity to meet growing global demand as well as better servicing ‘in the region for the region’. Importantly, we expect to leverage our flywheel acquisitions on top of our strong, organically growing base business to drive toward our accelerated goals to achieve $1 billion in sales by year end 2023 with top tier Adjusted EBITDA margins. I am very pleased to welcome the Joyonway team to the Helios family.”

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

