Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) to Present Virtually at LD Micro Main Event (XIV) Conference

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Thursday, October 14th at 6:00 a.m. PST / 9:00 a.m. EST.

MiT’s co-founder and Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing Joe Delgado will present MiT’s value proposition as a leading technology supplier and partner to cinema and live events venues in addition to discussing why the market is set for a strong rebound in 2022 and beyond.

Register here for LD Micro Main Event: https://me21.mysequire.com/

View MiT’s event profile here: MiT Profile

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The Main Event will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th. This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each.

The festivities run from 6:00 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT / 9:00 AM ET - 8:30 PM ET each day.

About Moving iMage Technologies

MiT is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibition. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com




