AlsterResearch AG Update: Synbiotic SE - Listing in Canada ahead

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
11.10.2021   

Synbiotic plans a further listing in Canada, the leading global market regarding cannabis-based stocks. Most of the leading companies with focus on products and services related to cannabis are located in Canada.

Synbiotic SE (Update)

 

Health Care

MCap EUR 65m


BUY

PT EUR 37.00 (+97% potential)

 

Synbiotic plans a further listing in Canada, the leading global market regarding cannabis-based stocks. Most of the biggest and leading companies with focus on products and services related to cannabis are located in Canada, as the state supported the growth of this sector by a comparably light-handed and flexible regulatory framework. Application documents for the listing at NEO Exchange in Toronto have already been filed, therefore, depending on the outcome of the review process of the responsible authority, a listing could take place in Q1 2022. This news marks another milestone at Synbiotic. We expect the company to increase market awareness, attract new investors and re-valuate to close the gap compared to peer companies. Assumptions as well as price target of EUR 37.00 remain unchanged. BUY.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

