Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 08 October 2021 £46.36m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 08 October 2021 £46.36m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,263,026
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 08 October 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 90.44p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 89.95p
   
Ordinary share price  78.25p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (13.48%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 08/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.






