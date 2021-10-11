AlsterResearch AG Update: tokentus investment AG - Capital Increase announced
tokentus this morning announced a capital increase without subscription rights of up to 20m shares at a price of EUR 2.55 per share. The public offering is subject to the approval of the prospectus by the BaFin.
What’s it all about?
tokentus this morning announced a capital increase without subscription rights of up to 20m shares at a price of EUR 2.55 per share. The public offering is subject to the approval of the prospectus by the BaFin. A private placement will be conducted in parallel. The offer price looks very attractive considering the 15% discount to the most recent share price of EUR 3.00 and a more than 40% discount to our upgraded price target of EUR 4.34. The announced capital increase will boost liquidity and should bring the stock to the attention of a much broader investment community. We see it as an attractive entry point into this exciting company and recommend to BUY. We upgrade the PT to EUR 4.34 (old: EUR 4.05) following the steep price increase of the price of the Qredo token.
