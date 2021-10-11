Eckert & Ziegler Acquires 53,000 Square Feet Facility for Expansion of Contract Development and Manufacturing Services

Berlin, 11 October 2021 - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) has received from the Berlin City Government a 66-year long-term lease for an industrial property with 53,000 square feet (5,000 square meters) of factory floor located at the north eastern city limit of Berlin. The group plans to use the facility for the expansion of its contract development and manufacturing services that it provides, among others, for a variety of cancer therapeutics and radio diagnostics. Up to 10 mm EUR will be invested during the next years into the renovation of the site, the set-up of new laboratories, production and clean rooms meeting Good Manufacturing Standards for the pharmaceutical industry, and the creation of high-tech workplaces. Due to its proximity to a thermal power station, the new site is expected to meet highest energy efficiencies.

"We are encouraged to see companies in our industry developing so many exciting new radiopharmaceuticals and are eager to provide a top-tier development and manufacturing service to support their efforts", explained Dr. Lutz Helmke, COO of Eckert & Ziegler's medical division. "We may also use the site later to produce proprietary drugs and diagnostics".

The acquisition and build-up of the new facility represent a cornerstone of Eckert & Ziegler's global capacity expansion program, which is scheduled to absorb up to 100 mm EUR until the end of the decade. It will also benefit Eckert & Ziegler sites in the United States and China. Production processes developed and validated in Berlin shall be duplicated there, so that customers in the pharmaceutical industries can receive the components for their radiopharmaceuticals in an identical, standardized manner.

About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 800 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in industry, science, nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company also offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

