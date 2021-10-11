Ortelius Rejects ISS’ Recommendation that Capital Senior Living’s Stockholders Vote for a Costly, Dilutive and Poorly-Structured Deal when Superior Financing Alternatives are Readily Available

Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Ortelius” or “we”), which owns approximately 12.7% of the outstanding common stock of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”), today responded to the recommendation issued by Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. (“ISS”) regarding the Company’s amended financing transactions (the “Amended Transactions”) with Conversant Capital LLC (together with its affiliates, “Conversant”). The Amended Transactions are also supported by Arbiter Partners QP, LP (“Arbiter”) and Silk Partners, LP (“Silk”), who each received special consideration in exchange for signing voting agreements with the Company. Ortelius urges Capital Senior Living’s stockholders to vote AGAINST all of the Company’s proposals, including the Amended Transactions, on the GOLD proxy card at the upcoming meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 22, 2021. Voting down the Amended Transactions will enable the Board of Directors (the "Board") to pursue readily-available financing alternatives being championed by existing stockholders. Please visit www.SaveCSU.com for all documents and presentations pertaining to our advocacy on behalf of all of the Company’s stockholders.

Peter DeSorcy, Managing Member of Ortelius, commented:

“We firmly believe ISS erred by recommending ‘cautionary support’ for the costly, dilutive and poorly-structured Amended Transactions that would seize significant value from existing stockholders and hand de facto control of Capital Senior Living to Conversant and Silk following their privately-negotiated agreement. We question how ISS can provide ‘cautionary support’ for this type of deal on one hand, while acknowledging the existence of 'a competing offer that could address the company's capital needs with less dilution' on the other hand. The fact is that Ortelius and other stockholders, such as Invictus Global Management LLC ("Invictus"), have made public commitments to promptly provide affordable, contingency-free and potentially non-dilutive capital to address the Company’s liquidity needs. It appears ISS overlooked that the Ortelius and Invictus proposals include an immediate injection of $55 million, and that the Invictus terms include a subsequent $75 million in the form of a backstopped rights offering for a convertible instrument that could mitigate dilution for participants and minimize leverage over time. We see absolutely no need to vote for the Amended Transactions, which include punitive dilution and give away control of the business at a discount to a subset of stockholders who struck a secret agreement at the expense of all other investors.