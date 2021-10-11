checkAd

South Asia Spices Export on Rise Owing to its Rich Long-Lasting Flavor & Immunity Boosting Properties PMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 12:30  |  28   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest industry study by Persistence Market Research on spices, the global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% and top a valuation of US$ 233 Bn by 2031.

Persistence_Market_Research_Logo

Consumers are getting more conscious about what they eat, and want to know about the ingredients and nutrition value without compromising on the taste and flavor of food products. Spices play a key role in moulding food taste and flavor. Manufacturers are thus introducing new and innovative spice products into the market that give an authentic taste to food as well as are healthy for consumption.

Apart from this, spices possess excellent properties for enhancing beauty. The ongoing trends of 'Clean Beauty' and 'Green Beauty' are compelling cosmetic manufacturers to include natural ingredients and create new formulations.

Latest developments in this marketplace include:

In 2020, McCormick & Company, Inc. acquired 100% shares of FONA International, a global leader of natural and clean flavor providers, for use in various applications such as food, beverages, and nutritional products. The company also launched a new range of global organic seasonings under the brand 'McCormick Gourmet'.

In 2021, Olam International completely acquired Olde Thompson, a leading United States-based private-label spice and seasoning manufacturer. The acquisition will help the company in the expansion of its private label offerings. The company also acquired United States-based Mizkan America, Inc. in 2020 to fulfil consumer demand for Mexican spices and flavors.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32805 

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • South Asia holds majority share in the global market at 41%, followed by East Asia and North America with market shares of 14.6% and 14%, respectively.
  • On the basis of type, mustard is being used more and holds a market share of 16.9%, followed by turmeric and chili with shares of 12% and 11.2%, respectively.
  • On the basis of nature, conventional spices cover a share of more than 95% currently. However, demand for organic spices is expected to grow over the coming years.
  • The whole and powder forms of spices are used more in various end-use industries, with 55% and 31% shares, respectively.
  • Spices are majorly used in the food processing industry, which accounts for more than 46% market share followed by the foodservice industry that accounts for 19% share.

Know the methodology of report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32805 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

South Asia Spices Export on Rise Owing to its Rich Long-Lasting Flavor & Immunity Boosting Properties PMR NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As per the latest industry study by Persistence Market Research on spices, the global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% and top a valuation of US$ 233 Bn by 2031. Consumers are getting more …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Geek Bar protects the rights and interests of consumers by launching several anti-counterfeiting ...
Leading UK commercial fusion developer Tokamak Energy to unveil growth plans at Global Investment ...
Vials And Ampoules Market Size Worth $13.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Last Mile Delivery Market to Grow With 20.3% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Hyundai Motor and Tate Announce the Opening of the Hyundai Commission: Anicka Yi: In Love With The World
Hyundai Mobis introduced its folding and unfolding steering system
Buy Now, Pay Later Preferred Over Credit Cards by Gen Z and Millennials
Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Size Worth $14.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Softgel Capsules Market Size Worth $9.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI