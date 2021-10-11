SunHydrogen Engages Top University and Scientific Team to Improve Solar-to-Hydrogen Efficiency for Its Green Hydrogen Panels

Through the partnership, SunHydrogen will look to develop and test highly efficient catalysts for oxygen and hydrogen evolution, which will lower the cost of materials while maintaining high solar-to-hydrogen conversion efficiency. The university team will also perform a robust technoeconomic assessment of SunHydrogen’s overall process.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced that it has entered a sponsored research agreement with the University of Michigan for the next 12 months.

The work will be led by Dr. Nirala Singh, assistant professor of chemical engineering at the University of Michigan. The team will consist of Dr. Singh and two postdoctoral scientists. The work will take place in conjunction and collaboration with SunHydrogen’s existing development partners; the University of Iowa, SCHMID Group and InRedox.

“Dr. Singh has an exceptional track record in optimizing electrochemical processes to effectively utilize renewable electricity,” said SunHydrogen CEO Tim Young. “He was among the inventors of our original patented technology and we are happy to have him back on the team.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

