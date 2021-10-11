checkAd

Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market worth $24 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 12:40  |  28   |   |   

- Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Industry is set to register around 3% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 propelled by growing demand for decentralized power generation.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The reciprocating power generating engine market value is expected to cross USD 24 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Ongoing inclination toward cogeneration technologies utilization along with robust industrial growth will drive the business scenario. Increasing frequency of natural calamities in line with growing investments in generation capacity expansion will propel the business dynamics.

Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market

High fuel efficiency, ease of installation, and stable fuel combustion will stimulate the reciprocating power generation engine industry share. Increasing demand for power in the oil & gas sector and power plants along with rapid industrial growth will further propel the business scenario. Ongoing government initiatives to reduce GHG emissions in industrial establishments will encourage the adoption of energy-efficient systems.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3386

Increasing technological enhancements coupled with the rising demand for electrical efficiency and sustainable low fuel consumption engines will accelerate the industry outlook. For instance, in March 2020, Briggs & Stratton launched a new single-cylinder engine under its horizontal shaft series offering key features including an oil management system, resulting in an increase in oil change intervals to 200 hours, easy starting & long maintenance intervals.

Some prime findings of the reciprocating power generating engine market report include:

  • Rising energy-efficient and conservation systems demand along with inclination toward the development of the petrochemical and refining industry will foster product adoption.
  • Favorable government standards in terms of sustainable energy generation as well as increasing investments in the R&D sector will positively influence the product deployment.
  • Prominent players operating across the reciprocating power generating engine industry include Siemens, Wartsila, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Caterpillar, etc.
  • Growing reciprocating power generation engines demand is increasing across the industrial sector owing to their low knocking capacity, high operational performance, and higher compression ratio.
  • Ongoing investments in the energy and utilities sector, including processing plants, power plants, and oil & gas, are expected to propel the industry expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 800 pages with 1,464 market data tables & 31 figures & charts from the report, "Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market Statistics By Fuel Type (Gas-Fired, Diesel-Fired, Dual Fuel, Others), Rated Power (0.5 MW - 1 MW, > 1MW - 2 MW, > 2 MW - 3.5 MW, > 3.5 MW - 5 MW, > 5 MW -7.5 MW, > 7.5 MW), Application (Industrial, CHP, Energy & Utility, Landfill & Biogas), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share, and Forecast, 2021 – 2027" in detail along with the table of contents: 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market worth $24 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc. - Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Industry is set to register around 3% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 propelled by growing demand for decentralized power generation. SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The reciprocating power …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Geek Bar protects the rights and interests of consumers by launching several anti-counterfeiting ...
Leading UK commercial fusion developer Tokamak Energy to unveil growth plans at Global Investment ...
Vials And Ampoules Market Size Worth $13.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Last Mile Delivery Market to Grow With 20.3% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Hyundai Motor and Tate Announce the Opening of the Hyundai Commission: Anicka Yi: In Love With The World
Hyundai Mobis introduced its folding and unfolding steering system
Buy Now, Pay Later Preferred Over Credit Cards by Gen Z and Millennials
Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Size Worth $14.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Softgel Capsules Market Size Worth $9.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI